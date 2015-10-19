FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real underperforms on political uncertainty, China
#Market News
October 19, 2015 / 2:57 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real underperforms on political uncertainty, China

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real
underperformed other Latin American currencies on Monday as
traders fretted over local political uncertainty even after
president Dilma Rousseff denied local media reports that Finance
Minister Joaquim Levy would resign.
    Emerging market currencies in general were also pressured by
data showing that China's economy grew less than 7 percent in
the third quarter for the first time since the global financial
crisis, dampening the demand for risky assets.
    The real lost 1 percent in morning trade after
dropping nearly 2 percent on Friday on uncertainty about the
future of Levy, who is spearheading government efforts to cut
expenses and raise taxes to bridge a 2016 budget gap.
    Other Latin American currencies posted smaller losses, with
the Mexican peso dropping 0.4 percent and the Chilean
peso losing 0.7 percent.
    Rousseff said on Saturday that Levy would stay as Finance
Minister and defended a controversial tax over financial
transactions he has been trying to push through Congress.  
    Investors, however, appear to not have ruled Levy's
departure since some lawmakers who nominally back the government
 are also opposed to some of the Finance Minister's tax plans.
    "The truth is the country is stalled and remains at the
mercy of political interests, among growing unemployment,
economic contraction and high inflation," Jefferson Luiz Rugik,
a trader with Correparti brokerage in Curitiba, wrote in a note
to clients.
    He added that there is a high chance that a second ratings
agency may follow Standard & Poor's and strip Brazil of its
investment-grade rating this year if there is no progress in the
fiscal adjustment.
    Political wrangling contributed to Fitch Ratings' decision
to downgrade Brazil to near-junk status last week. The agency
kept a negative outlook on the new rating, indicating that
another downgrade is possible in the short-term. In August,
Moody's Investors Services downgraded the country to its lowest
investment grade rating, with a stable outlook.
    Investors also remained cautious before a central bank
meeting in Brazil this week. Traders widely bet the bank will
keep its benchmark interest rate stable despite near
double-digit inflation, as Brazil heads to its worst recession
in a quarter century.

    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1425 GMT:
 Stock indexes                           daily %    YTD %
                                          change   change
                              Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets           865.15    -0.02    -9.52
                                                  
 MSCI LatAm                     2026.29    -1.01   -24.96
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa                47384.38     0.31    -5.25
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                    44359.23    -0.01     2.81
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                     3807.73     0.29    -1.12
                                                  
 Chile IGPA                    18674.25     0.27    -1.04
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal              11014.93    -1.45    28.39
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC                  9481.44    -0.82   -18.51
                                                  
 Venezuela IBC                  12676.5     0.37   228.51
                                                  
                                                         
 Currencies                              daily %    YTD %
                                          change   change
                                 Latest           
 Brazil real                     3.9093    -0.93   -32.02
                                                  
 Mexico peso                    16.4932    -0.38   -10.61
                                                  
 Chile peso                       679.2    -0.62   -10.72
                                                  
 Colombia peso                  2906.55    -0.81   -17.84
 Peru sol                        3.2481    -0.03    -8.28
                                                  
 Argentina peso (interbank)      9.4900     0.00    -9.91
                                                  
 Argentina peso (parallel)        15.89    -0.38   -11.89
                                                  
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski Editing by W Simon)

