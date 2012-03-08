FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Latam growth speeding, reforms needed -IIF
March 8, 2012

UPDATE 1-Latam growth speeding, reforms needed -IIF

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* IIF sees Latam economic growth gathering steam

* Overdependence on China trade presents risks -IIF

* Productivity reforms needed to maintain growth

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 8 (Reuters) - Economic growth in Latin America should speed to 4.5 percent in 2013 thanks to monetary stimulus and steadier global conditions, raising the risk of policy complacency, the Institute of International Finance said on Thursday.

Demand for the region’s raw material exports has also strengthened local currencies, highlighting the need for reforms to boost productivity and reduce government deficits, the IIF said in a report presented by managing director Charles Dallara.

“While stronger macroeconomic positions have bolstered Latin America’s resilience to external shocks, luck has been on the region’s side,” the report said. Higher commodities prices are bolstering the region’s economies, according to the report, but masking bad policy in some countries.

A key risk to the region’s recovery is an economic downturn in China, currently Brazil’s No. 1 trading partner and a principal customer for Latin American raw materials such as iron ore, soybean and copper, the IIF said.

“Growing dependency on commodities and China requires improving lines of defense against sharp and sustained terms of trade losses,” the report said. “Thus far only Chile has in place a credible framework to protect the economy against trade shocks.”

Latin American economies should grow an average 3.7 percent this year, slowing from 4 percent growth in 2011 as Europe’s debt crisis weakens exports and saps confidence, the IIF said.

