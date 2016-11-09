Moody's says no Latam ratings changes planned after Trump win

LIMA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Moody's is not planning to make any changes to the credit ratings or outlooks of Latin American sovereigns following the surprise victory of Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election, a senior analyst for the agency said Wednesday.

Jaime Reusche, a vice president and senior analyst for Moody's Latin America sovereign risk group, said any future revisions in the region related to Trump will depend on the policies he manages to put in place as president. (Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by James Dalgleish)