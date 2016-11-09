UPDATE 2-Moody's says no Latam ratings changes planned after Trump win

(Adds quote, comments on Peru and capital inflows to emerging markets)

LIMA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Moody's is not planning to make any changes to the credit ratings or outlooks of Latin American sovereigns following the surprise victory of Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election, a senior analyst for the agency said on Wednesday.

Jaime Reusche, a vice president and senior analyst for Moody's Latin America sovereign risk group, said any future revisions in the region related to Trump will depend on the policies he puts in place as president.

"There's a lot said during campaigns and we'll have to see how much of that is actionable," Reusche said in an interview in Lima on the sidelines of a credit ratings forum.

Reusche noted, however, that the Republican president-elect's triumph was "quite negative" for Mexico, which is part of the NAFTA free trade deal that Trump has promised to scrap if he cannot renegotiate.

Trump's protectionist proposals could hurt manufacturing activity that is vital to Mexico and Central American countries, Reusche said. Those economies could also be hit by a slowdown or "small contraction" in remittances sent home from citizens living in the United States, he added.

Trump has proposed blocking billions of dollars in remittances sent home by Mexicans working in the United States to make Mexico pay for his proposed border wall between the two countries.

As Trump forged toward victory, the Mexican peso plunged 13 percent in its biggest fall in 22 years before paring losses to trade down 8.9 percent on Wednesday.

Reusche said some Latin American economies may benefit from a rise in capital inflows if interest rates in the United States remain low for longer, prompting investors to hunt for yields in emerging markets. But uncertainty could also delay decisions on financial and physical investments in the region, he said.

The impact from a Trump presidency will likely be minimal in Peru, one of the region's fastest-growing economies, as it relies more on metals exports to its top trade partner, China, than on manufacturing linked to the United States, Reusche said.

"You'll have some volatility in exchange rates over the short term, that will eventually die down," he said of Peru. "The structure of the economy shouldn't really be affected much."

Reusche said Moody's will likely remain more focused on fiscal plans in Mexico and other Latin American sovereigns than on the fallout from Trump's election.