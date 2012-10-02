UPDATE 1-Peru looks at help for exporters, rules out FX controls

(Adds details, quotes)

LIMA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Peru is considering additional measures to help exporters if the global slowdown deepens and has ruled out capital controls to curb speculative inflows, Finance Minister Luis Miguel Castilla said on Tuesday.

In June, he introduced a dozen measures to help struggling exporters from credit guarantees to streamlined customs procedures.

“If the problem becomes more acute other measures will be used,” Castilla said without offering specifics.

Peru’s economy is on track to grow 6 percent this year, the fastest pace in South America, as strong domestic demand offsets slumping exports. The economy likely grew between 6 and 7 percent in August from the same month a year ago, he said.

Exports fell 25 percent in August to $3.5 billion from the same period a year ago. They are down 5 percent so far this year as prices slip for minerals and, to a lesser extent, as products lose their competitive edge because the sol has gained to a 15-year high against the dollar.

Peru, a top global metals exporter, has one of the world’s most aggressive free-trade agendas, with trade deals stretching from China to the United States and Europe. It is trying to diversify its pool of trading partners.

At a summit of Arab and South American leaders, Peru signed a cooperation pact with the Gulf Cooperation Council that could lead to a fuller free-trade agreement. The Gulf Cooperation Council includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.

Castilla said Peru will try to borrow less abroad in 2013 to avoid putting pressure on the local currency.

And while he said capital controls aren’t in his plans, he made clear that regulators could try to discourage hot money inflows from yield-seeking investors following a new round of quantitative easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

“On the fiscal side, what we are doing is trying to depend less on external savings, so that means for 2013 to have a policy of less foreign debt,” he said.

“We rule out introducing capital controls like other countries have, but we definitely don’t want short-term speculative capital arriving and leaving for yields,” he said.

In the past, the government has raised bank deposit requirements on accounts denominated in dollars and at one point in 2008 introduced a custodial fee to discourage speculation in money markets. (Reporting by Patricia Velez, Teresa Cespedes and Omar Mariluz; Editing by Leslie Adler & Theodore d‘Afflisio)