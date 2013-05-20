FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REUTERS SUMMIT-Argentina seeks U.S. environmental okay on biodiesel
#Credit Markets
May 20, 2013 / 9:21 PM / in 4 years

REUTERS SUMMIT-Argentina seeks U.S. environmental okay on biodiesel

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(For other news from Reuters Latin America Investment Summit, click here)

BUENOS AIRES, May 20 (Reuters) - Argentina is pursuing U.S. environmental approval to export biodiesel more easily to that market and revitalize a local industry in “crisis” due to trade problems with the European Union, Argentina’s main biofuels chamber said on Monday.

The head of the chamber, known by its Spanish acronym Carbio, spoke to the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit on Monday.

Argentina is the world’s top exporter of biodiesel - made from soybean oil - but shipments to its main client, the EU, plunged this year after the bloc launched investigations into possible dumping by Argentine suppliers.

The South American country applied last year to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to earn “RIN” alternative fuel credits, used by U.S. refiners, importers and others to prove they are complying with biofuel blending requirements.

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits (Reporting by Nicolas Misculin, writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
