REUTERS SUMMIT-Crisis-hit Argentine biodiesel sector eyes U.S. market

By Nicolás Misculin

BUENOS AIRES, May 20 (Reuters) - Argentina is pursuing U.S. environmental approval to export biodiesel more easily to that market and revitalize a local industry in “crisis” due to trade problems with the European Union, Argentina’s main biofuels chamber said on Monday.

The head of the chamber, known by its Spanish acronym Carbio, spoke to the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit on Monday.

“We’re going through the process of getting EPA approval, which takes some time,” Luis Zubizarreta, president of the Argentine Biofuels Chamber, told the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit.

“We’re well-positioned and we’re very confident of achieving this. In the next few months, we should have that approval.”

Argentina is the world’s top exporter of biodiesel - made from soybean oil - but shipments to its main client, the EU, plunged this year after the bloc launched investigations into possible dumping by Argentine suppliers.

The South American country applied last year to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to earn “RIN” alternative fuel credits, used by U.S. refiners, importers and others to prove they are complying with biofuel blending requirements.

On the secondary market for trading the RINs, prices shot up last month on fears of a possible shortage. If Argentine producers were allowed to earn the credits, they would get access to a big, new market while bringing relief to U.S. companies scrambling to meet the EPA mandates.

Argentina produced 2.4 million tonnes of biodiesel last year and sent nearly 90 percent of its 1.6 million tonnes of exports to Europe. But Zubizarreta said production would likely fall to just 1.2 million tonnes this year due to the trade dispute, forcing crushers to export less-lucrative soyoil.

Biodiesel shipments to the EU dropped 60 percent in the first quarter of 2013 from a year earlier to 163,500 tonnes. Argentina challenged E.U. biodiesel rules in a complaint filed this month at the World Trade Organization.

“There was always strong pressure from the European industry to halt our exports. Besides hurting Argentine industry, this hurts European consumers, who are going to have to pay more for fuel,” Zubizarreta said at the summit, held at the Reuters office in Buenos Aires.

To get approval for the RIN credits, Argentina will have to show that its soy is grown on fields that were not deforested - among other requirements.

“One of the issues here is sustainability and we know that production in Argentina is very sustainable,” Zubizarreta said, adding that 80 percent of local soy is produced on the La Pampas plains, where grains have been grown for more than a century.

The United States raised the blending requirement for biodiesel with traditional diesel to 4.26 million tonnes starting this year, from 3.33 million tonnes in 2012.

U.S. biodiesel production totaled 3.66 million tonnes last year, according to the EPA.

Beyond getting access to the U.S. market, Argentine producers would also benefit if the local government raised its biodiesel blending requirements to increase consumption at home, which currently stands at around 700,000 tonnes a year.

Biodiesel must account for 7 percent of Argentine diesel blends as of now.

“The government is thinking of gradually raising that to 10 percent. I think Argentina is in a position to consume a little more than 1 million tonnes of biodiesel in the short term,” Zubizarreta said.

