RPT-REUTERS SUMMIT-Rating agencies alert to Argentina debt ruling, souring economy

(Repeats story to more subscribers)

By Hilary Burke

BUENOS AIRES, May 24 (Reuters) - Argentina’s dismal credit ratings might get a boost if U.S. courts rule in the country’s favor in a long-running dispute with creditors over a 2002 default, but souring economic conditions could hold the ratings back, credit analysts said.

Argentina is still struggling with the fallout from its roughly $100 billion sovereign debt default 11 years ago. It has not tapped global credit markets since then, mainly because of lawsuits by “holdout” creditors who rejected debt swaps accepted by nearly 93 percent of bondholders and sought full repayment.

The credit ratings on Latin America’s No. 3 economy are deep in junk territory. Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings cut some of Argentina’s ratings further after two U.S. courts ruled against the country late last year.

One judge ordered Argentina to pay holdouts the full $1.33 billion owed them the next time it serviced restructured debt. Argentina appealed, and a ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is expected in the coming weeks.

Investors are following the case closely because Argentina appears willing to enter into technical default in order to avoid paying the holdouts any more than what other creditors received in the 2005 and 2010 restructurings.

“Nobody knows what’s going to happen with the court case because this is uncharted territory,” Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Joydeep Mukherji told the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit this week.

S&P has kept Argentina’s sovereign credit rating at B-minus with a negative outlook, despite the legal risks.

“To go one step further to the C category, for our own debt criteria, that would be making a very strong statement saying we think they’re going to lose the court case and we think that there’s no escape valve,” Mukherji said. “We feel that we’ve signaled enough to the market what the dangers are and with a B-minus negative we’re saying, we’re right at the edge here.”

If the court case goes against Argentina, that could push the rating into either selective default or default.

If Argentina ends up winning a favorable ruling, however, the S&P analyst said he could not guarantee the agency would improve the negative rating outlook since abrupt policy changes make the country such a “fast-moving story.”

Moody’s senior credit officer, Mauro Leos - speaking at the summit held in Reuters’ New York office - had a similar perspective.

In March, Moody’s cut the credit rating on Argentine sovereign debt governed by foreign law to Caa1, reflecting the risk that a final court ruling would result in some delay or loss to holders of restructured foreign-law debt. It affirmed Argentina’s B3 issuer rating, which applies to bonds issued under local law.

Leos said a court ruling that favors Argentina and averts any payment problems on the restructured debt would likely put the rating on foreign-law bonds back to B3.

“That would be a purely technical decision. What is more important is the fundamentals and the outlook for the overall rating,” Leos said, citing increased state intervention in the economy and increased economic distortions.

SLOWING ECONOMY

Argentina’s economy has slowed sharply in the past year after booming during most of the last decade. Most economists blame soft global demand, high inflation and the negative impact of currency and trade controls on investment.

President Cristina Fernandez’s approval ratings have dropped since she easily won re-election in late 2011, but the political opposition is weak and divided, so no one has been able to harness rising discontent among the middle class.

Leos said midterm elections in October would give a sense of the political climate before a 2015 presidential election.

As far as the legal battle, he said Argentina would likely try to swap its restructured New York-law bonds into Argentine-law bonds to skirt New York jurisdiction altogether and avoid paying the holdouts under court order.

Mukherji said another option would be for Argentina to try to convene a bondholder assembly to win approval for a change to the conditions and terms of the bonds and the bond indentures.

Both operations would be complex and take time. But Leos said any move of that kind would not surprise markets.

“The Argentines have pretty much told everyone what they intend to do if the ruling goes against them,” he added.

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits