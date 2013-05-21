REUTERS SUMMIT-Brazil to improve bidding terms for investors in railways

(For other news from Reuters Latin America Investment Summit, click here)

BRASILIA, May 21 (Reuters) - Brazil will improve bidding terms for investors interested in building railways, including a high speed train, the head of the government agency in charge of infrastructure projects, Bernardo Figueiredo, said on Tuesday.

In an effort to draw more private capital, Brazil has raised the internal rate of return for highway concessions from 5.5 to 7.2 percent. Railways projects, including a planned Rio de Janeiro-Sao Paulo bullet train, will offer rates of return of between 7 and 7.5 percent, Figueiredo said at the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit.

He said public financing will be raised from 70 to 80 percent of the high speed train project, a planned 350 kilometer per hour (217 mile per hour) train between Brazil’s two largest cities, and minimum bids for the 40-year concession will be lowered by 5 to 10 percent.

The decision to raise the government’s stake is an effort to spread the risk after no bidders emerged for the high-speed project during an auction in 2011. Figueiredo said companies from a dozen countries, including Spain, are interested in the next auction, to be held in September.

Figueiredo said Brazil is looking for investment from foreign pension funds to help raise the roughly $40 billion it needs to invest per year to upgrade its deficient infrastructure and remove bottlenecks for trade.

