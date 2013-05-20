REUTERS SUMMIT-Brazil needs reforms, even if unpopular -Cardoso

* For other news from Reuters Latin America Investment Summit, click here (Adds quotes on trade, 2014 election)

By Brian Winter

SAO PAULO, May 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government needs to worry less about its high approval ratings and focus instead on reforms that, while unpopular, could bring the country out of its recent rut of subpar growth, former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso said on Monday.

Speaking at the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit, Cardoso blamed politicians’ “excessive confidence” in the status quo for economic growth that averaged just 1.8 percent over the last two years, a period that saw Brazil fall out of favor as a hot spot for foreign capital.

Cardoso, who was president from 1995 to 2002 and remains an influential voice in the opposition PSDB party at the age of 81, said labor and tax reforms could get Latin America’s biggest economy back on track but that President Dilma Rousseff has not shown the courage or skill needed to push them through Congress.

“Brazil didn’t continue on the road of reform,” Cardoso said. “There was a kind of excessive confidence that the impetus given by (financial) stability and by the world ... were sufficient to ensure well-being forever.”

Rousseff, a pragmatic leftist, is one of the world’s most popular leaders with an approval rating near 80 percent thanks largely to unemployment that has stayed at record lows despite the anemic economic growth.

She is a strong favorite to win re-election next year over candidates including the PSDB’s Aecio Neves, a senator from Minas Gerais state who has Cardoso’s strong backing.

Cardoso said Rousseff needs to be willing to spend more of her political capital pressing for reforms, which in turn could help Brazil regain the goodwill of investors who lately have been more excited about Mexico, he said.

As one possible reform target, he cited labor laws that carry some of the world’s most generous benefits and protections, but also contribute to high production costs that make many local industries uncompetitive.

Such changes require “an enormous effort by the president and the government and it takes its toll, you lose popularity,” Cardoso said.

He knows from experience: Cardoso privatized state-run companies and made other tough reforms to end hyperinflation in the 1990s. That period helped pave the way for Brazil’s recent prosperity, but left a sour taste with voters and the PSDB has not won the presidency since Cardoso left office.

In fairness, Rousseff has not exactly stood still. She has undertaken several politically difficult initiatives, including the privatization of some airports and highways, a push to lower Brazil’s interest rates, and a contentious bill that passed Congress last week opening state-owned ports to badly needed private investment.

Economists expect those changes will help yield better economic growth of about 3 percent this year, compared with 0.9 percent last year.

BRAZIL “AMBIGUOUS” ON GLOBALIZATION

Yet Cardoso suggested that wasn’t enough, saying that if growth could average 4 percent or so over the next 15 to 20 years, that might be enough for Brazil to achieve its long-held dream of becoming a middle-class country.

He said faster growth could be achieved by opening up Brazil, which despite its reputation as a commodities exporter is actually the major economy least open to trade in the Americas, according to International Monetary Fund data.

“Brazil, in my view, cannot continue with this ambiguity of not knowing whether it’s going to be a country that accepts the game of globalization,” Cardoso said.

He cited Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer SA , which has competed effectively abroad thanks in part to a diversified, global supply chain. “What we need now is a new strong impetus of reengagement of the manufacturing sector with the global market.”

Without that, he said Brazil may fall further behind countries on Latin America’s Pacific coast that have embraced free markets more wholeheartedly and grown faster, such as Peru, Colombia and Chile.

Cardoso spoke as next year’s presidential campaign is beginning to heat up - early by normal Brazilian standards.

The PSDB chose Neves as its leader on Saturday, effectively ending an internal dispute and making him its presidential candidate for 2014. The grandson of a beloved former president, Neves has a reputation for administrative competence but may struggle to expand the PSDB’s base beyond its loyal following in the middle and upper classes.

“I think he has a chance” to win, Cardoso said. “He thinks that it’s necessary to again have the courage to do what needs to be done, even in the area of privatizations.”

Cardoso also caused a stir by saying a third candidate, Governor Eduardo Campos, had told him about a month ago that he would run in 2014 as well. Campos, who is officially part of Rousseff’s coalition, has been coy about his plans in public.

A Campos candidacy could help push the election to a runoff, at which point things would get interesting, Cardoso said - even if Rousseff remains highly popular. “The vote happens on election day,” he said. “Not before.” (Additional reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Kieran Murray and Diane Craft)