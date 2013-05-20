FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REUTERS SUMMIT-Peru central bank may trim GDP view; sees US optimism
#Market News
May 20, 2013 / 7:36 PM / in 4 years

REUTERS SUMMIT-Peru central bank may trim GDP view; sees US optimism

Teresa Cespedes, Terry Wade

2 Min Read

LIMA, May 20 (Reuters) - A weaker global economy and lower metals prices may lead Peru’s central bank to trim its forecast for 2013 economic growth to as little as 5.9 percent from 6.3 percent, Central Bank President Julio Velarde said on Monday.

Velarde, who spoke during the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit, said the reduction for one of the region’s fastest-growing economies could come in late June, when the central bank will issue its next quarterly outlook.

Inflation is on track to be around 2 percent this year, at the center of the central bank’s target, perhaps a touch lower, Velarde said.

He stressed that it is still too soon to consider altering monetary policy that has kept the benchmark interest rate at 4.25 percent for two years.

That is in part because leading indicators for the domestic economy - like eletricity output, cement sales, and supermarket sales - are still quite strong.

Despite concerns about the global economy, Velarde said the world’s central bankers are increasingly confident in the pace and strength of the U.S. economic recovery.

They are now starting ask themselves when and how the Federal Reserve will remove stimulus it has injected into the economy, he said.)

