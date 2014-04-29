Latin American economies to grow 2.7 pct this year - UN

SANTIAGO, April 29 (Reuters) - The economies of Latin America and the Caribbean will grow less this year than previously forecast, hurt by lower dynamism in the top economies of Brazil and Mexico, the United Nations’ economic body for Latin America said on Tuesday.

The region is expected to post economic growth of 2.7 percent this year, slightly above 2013’s rate of 2.5 percent but well under the 3.2 percent expansion it forecast in December. (Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)