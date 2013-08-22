FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina scolds LAN for stirring concerns over Buenos Aires airport
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 22, 2013 / 5:08 PM / in 4 years

Argentina scolds LAN for stirring concerns over Buenos Aires airport

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 22 (Reuters) - LATAM Airlines Group , the biggest carrier in Latin America, is stirring popular sentiment against Argentina, the country’s airport regulator said on Thursday, in a standoff threatening operations at a key Buenos Aires airport.

The seizure of a hangar at the Aeroparque Jorge Newbery from local unit LAN Argentina is part of a campaign to damage the airline in the country, LATAM Vice President Enrique Cueto said late on Wednesday.

Argentine regulators have given LAN until the end of the month to vacate the Aeroparque hangar where it maintains a dozen Airbus A320s which fly on 14 domestic routes in the country. The airline has said the demand threatens its operations in Argentina, sparking warnings from an airport workers’ union that the regulators were endangering jobs.

“We asked for the hangar, but we never said they had to stop flying. LAN said that to generate alarm among passengers, unions and the rest of society,” Gustavo Lipovich, the head of airport regulator ORSNA, told a state news agency on Thursday.

The dispute has triggered a flurry of diplomatic activity between Argentina and neighboring Chile, home of the airline’s major shareholders, which once included Chilean President Sebastian Pinera.

LAN Argentina is the chief domestic competitor for state carrier Aerolineas Argentinas, which was nationalized in 2008.

The regulatory tangle in Argentina is seen as another headwind for LATAM, as a stronger dollar and weaker air traffic in Brazil have battered the profitability of its operations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.