LATAM Air sees investment grade back in a year
#Market News
June 22, 2012 / 2:51 PM / in 5 years

LATAM Air sees investment grade back in a year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 22 (Reuters) - LATAM Airlines Group expects to regain investment-grade ratings within a year after completing the merger that will create the world’s second biggest air carrier by market value, the company’s newly-appointed chief executive told Reuters on Friday.

LATAM Airlines, the by-product of Chile’s LAN Airlines’ takeover of Brazilian rival TAM, will focus efforts to boost profits on the Brazilian domestic market, said CEO Enrique Cueto in an interview. The combined airlines is unlikely to carry out significant staff dismissals during the integration process, he added.

