3 months ago
Snack company must face lawsuit over cane juice label
May 8, 2017 / 9:16 PM / 3 months ago

Snack company must face lawsuit over cane juice label

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Boston-based snacks maker Late July Snacks must face a proposed class action accusing it of hiding the fact that many of its products have added sugar by labeling it evaporated cane juice, a federal judge in San Francisco ruled.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Edward Chen said reasonable consumers would be misled by the term because they do not consider juice to be a sugar or syrup. The company also has had notice since at least 2009 that the Food and Drug Administration considers the term misleading, Chen said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qUePqm

