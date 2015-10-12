TUI Group sells UK hotel booking website LateRooms

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - TUI Group, the world’s largest leisure tourism group, said it sold its British hotel booking website LateRooms in early October to focus on its main package holiday business.

TUI declined to give any details on the sale, but said on Monday that it will reveal more in its December earnings release. It announced in May that it was putting LateRooms up for sale.

Media reports said that LateRooms had been bought by privately-held travel firm Cox & Kings, which is based in India. Cox & Kings was not immediately available to comment.

LateRooms was bought for 120 million pounds ($184.34 million) in 2006 by First Choice, which the following year merged to form TUI Travel. TUI Group was formed in 2014 through the merger of London-listed TUI Travel and German majority-owner TUI AG. ($1 = 0.6510 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Louise Heavens)