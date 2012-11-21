FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria's Semperit plans to delist Latexx
November 21, 2012

Austria's Semperit plans to delist Latexx

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Austrian rubber and plastic produts maker Semperit has 83 percent of Malaysian medical glove maker Latexx Partners and plans to delist the company, it said on Wednesday.

“Semperit intends to start the necessary steps for delisting as soon as practicable after the end of the offer period,” it said in a statement.

The offer period will end on Nov. 23.

The acquisition will give Semperit access to Malaysia’s glove industry, a world leader due to its access to rubber. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)

