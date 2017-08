Five former Obama administration environmental officials are joining law firm Latham & Watkins, managing partner Bill Voge said Wednesday.

The five lawyers come from the Interior and Energy departments as well as the Environmental Protection Agency. They will join Latham’s Environmental, Land & Resources department, which has 200 lawyers worldwide, according to group chair Jim Arnone.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kwy4CA