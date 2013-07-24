FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slower Brazil, Mexico to weigh on Latam growth this year -UN
#Market News
July 24, 2013 / 3:13 PM / 4 years ago

Slower Brazil, Mexico to weigh on Latam growth this year -UN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SANTIAGO, July 24 (Reuters) - Economic growth in Latin
America and the Caribbean is seen at 3 percent in 2013, a slower
pace than initially forecast, the United Nations economic body
for Latin America said on Wednesday. 
    Slower growth in regional powerhouses Brazil and Mexico, as
well as easing expansions in small-but-robust Chile, Panama and
Peru, are seen weighing on growth, Santiago-based ECLAC said. 
    The region is expected to expand 3.0 percent this year, down
from a prior official view in May for 3.5 percent growth and on
par with 3.0 percent growth in 2012, the body added.
    Here is the breakdown of ECLAC's growth estimates, all
figures expressed in terms of percentage change:  
      
                      New f'cast   Previous f'cast    Estimated 
                          2013          2013         2012 Growth
      
    Brazil               +2.5           +3.0            +0.9  
    Mexico               +2.8           +3.5            +3.9  
    Argentina            +3.5           +3.5            +1.9  
    Colombia             +4.0           +4.5            +4.0  
    Chile                +4.6           +5.0            +5.6  
    Peru                 +5.9           +6.0            +6.3  
      
    Latam & Caribbean    +3.0           +3.5            +3.0

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
