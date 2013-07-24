Slower Brazil, Mexico to weigh on Latam growth this year -UN

SANTIAGO, July 24 (Reuters) - Economic growth in Latin America and the Caribbean is seen at 3 percent in 2013, a slower pace than initially forecast, the United Nations economic body for Latin America said on Wednesday. Slower growth in regional powerhouses Brazil and Mexico, as well as easing expansions in small-but-robust Chile, Panama and Peru, are seen weighing on growth, Santiago-based ECLAC said. The region is expected to expand 3.0 percent this year, down from a prior official view in May for 3.5 percent growth and on par with 3.0 percent growth in 2012, the body added. Here is the breakdown of ECLAC's growth estimates, all figures expressed in terms of percentage change: New f'cast Previous f'cast Estimated 2013 2013 2012 Growth Brazil +2.5 +3.0 +0.9 Mexico +2.8 +3.5 +3.9 Argentina +3.5 +3.5 +1.9 Colombia +4.0 +4.5 +4.0 Chile +4.6 +5.0 +5.6 Peru +5.9 +6.0 +6.3 Latam & Caribbean +3.0 +3.5 +3.0