Latam economies seen growing 3.2 pct in 2014 - UN
December 11, 2013 / 2:15 PM / 4 years ago

Latam economies seen growing 3.2 pct in 2014 - UN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The economies of Latin America
and the Caribbean are expected to grow by 3.2 percent in 2014,
gathering pace from this year's forecast for 2.6 percent growth,
the United Nations economic body for Latin America said on
Wednesday.
    A moderately more favorable global outlook will boost demand
for the commodities-dependent region's exports next year, the
Santiago-based Economic Commission for Latin America and the
Caribbean said in a report.
     Here is the breakdown of ECLAC's growth estimates, with all
figures expressed in terms of percentage change:
        
                  Forecast 2014  Forecast      Estimated 2012
                                 2013          
 Brazil           2.6            2.4           1.0
 Mexico           3.5            1.3           3.9
 Argentina        2.6            4.5           1.9
 Colombia         4.5            4.0           4.2
 Chile            4.0            4.2           5.6
 Peru             5.5            5.2           6.3
 Latam &          3.2            2.6           3.1
 Caribbean

