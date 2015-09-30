SEC fines high-speed trading firm Latour for rule violations

NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday that high-frequency trading firm Latour Trading LLC would pay more than $8 million to settle charges with the regulator that it violated rules aimed at ensuring safe and efficient markets.

Latour, a unit of Tower Research, did not admit or deny to the charges that it sent out millions of non-compliant orders to U.S. stock exchanges, many of which were executed at worse prices than were available elsewhere, over a nearly four-year period, the SEC said. (Reporting by John McCrank)