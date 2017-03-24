BRIEF-SAExploration signs three year agreement with Hocol S.A. to provide geophysical services in Colombia
March 24 Canyon Bridge Capital Partners LLC refiled its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of Lattice Semiconductor Corp with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), sources said on Friday.
Here is how the deal was put together: April 8, 2016: Financial advisers for China Reform Fund Management Co contact Lattice’s advisers to express interest in discussing "a strategic transaction involving Lattice." May 5, 2016: Lattice CEO Darin Billerbeck and the company's financial adviser Morgan Stanley meet with Benjamin Chow, a representative of China Reform to discuss a potential deal. August 22, 2016: Lattice and China Reform discuss China Reform’s most recent deal proposal. During those talks, Chow states that, after discussions with China Reform, he was considering leaving China Reform to form a new private equity fund, which one of China Reform’s affiliates, CVC, had agreed to invest in. This fund eventually became Canyon Bridge. October 2016: Cypress Semiconductor Corp executive chairman Ray Bingham reaches an understanding with Ben Chow about how they would work together, according to a statement by Canyon Bridge. November 2, 2016: Lattice's board holds a meeting with its advisers where they discuss the proposed merger agreement at length, including the experience and reputations of Canyon Bridge’s co-founders, Bingham and Chow. Morgan Stanley informs Lattice that the $8.30 per share offer from Canyon Bridge is a fair price to the company’s shareholders. November 3, 2016: Deal is announced. Bingham is quoted in the press release as a co-founder of Canyon Bridge praising the transaction. December 2016: Bingham joins Canyon Bridge as a partner, according to the letter by Skadden attorney Kenton King on behalf of Cypress. January 27, 2016: T.J. Rodgers, founder and former CEO of Cypress, files a lawsuit against Bingham alleging he had an "irreconcilable conflict of interest" in joining Canyon Bridge, which he says competes "head-to-head" with it. March 24, 2017: Lattice and Canyon Bridge seek more time to secure U.S. approval of the deal with CFIUS beyond the standard period of 75 days.
Source unless otherwise specified: Lattice's proxy statement to shareholders. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; editing by Edward Tobin)
LONDON, April 12 Money transfer company Transferwise, one of the biggest fintech firms in Europe, will move its European headquarters from London to mainland Europe by March 2019 in order to keep access to the single market after Brexit, its CEO said on Wednesay.