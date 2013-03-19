FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Lattice Semiconductor raises first-qtr revenue estimates
March 19, 2013 / 10:40 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Lattice Semiconductor raises first-qtr revenue estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Lattice Semiconductor Corp said it now expects first-quarter revenue to rise by 6-8 percent from the preceding quarter, rather than fall 2-4 percent as it expected earlier.

The company, which makes customizable chips used in telecom equipment and electronic appliances, cited increased revenue from its communications and consumer businesses.

Lattice reported fourth-quarter revenue of $65.9 million in January and said it expected communication and other markets to improve in 2013.

Rival Xilinx Inc also forecast current-quarter revenue to grow between 2 and 6 percent from the preceding quarter in January.

Telecom companies such as AT&T Inc are expected to spend more this year to upgrade wireless and wireline networks, in turn benefiting equipment makers.

Lattice gets about 46 percent of its revenue from its communications business that caters to telecom equipment makers, and about 15 percent from its consumer business that supplies chips for flat panel displays, DVD players and gaming consoles.

Shares of the company, which also competes with Altera Corp , closed at $4.77 on the Nasdaq on Monday.

