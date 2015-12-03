FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Latvian parliament backs AirBaltic cash injection
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 3, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

Latvian parliament backs AirBaltic cash injection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIGA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Latvia’s parliament on Thursday backed an 80 million euro cash injection for AirBaltic, lifting a potential hurdle for the state-owned flag carrier to complete the purchase of CSeries passenger jets from Canada’s Bombardier .

The green light follows a government decision to prevent the state-owned airline separately importing jets from Russia’s Sukhoi, a possibility that had threatened to put the airline at odds with the Baltic state’s hawkish policy against Moscow.

The state infusion is part of a refinancing and expansion plan that also calls for 52 million euros of private investment from a German banker in return for a 20 percent stake. (Reporting by Gederts Gelzis, writing by Tim Hepher; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.