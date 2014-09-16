FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Latvia to sell Citadele bank to US firm-PM
September 16, 2014 / 3:52 PM / 3 years ago

Latvia to sell Citadele bank to US firm-PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Latvian government said on Tuesday it would sell its stake in the state-owned Citadele bank to a group of investors led by US-based firm Ripplewood Holdings LLC.

“After long discussions the government decided to affirm as the investor company Ripplewood,” Latvia’s Prime Minister Laimdota Straujuma told journalists.

The Latvian government holds a 75 percent stake in Citadele Bank, and the EBRD holds the remaining 25 percent. The EBRD will stay with its 25 percent stake, Straujuma added.

The government is expected to sign the deal by September 30. The sum of the deal was not disclosed.

Citadele bank is the successor to Parex bank, which was bailed out by the Latvian government in 2008 during the financial crisis. (Edited by Alistair Scrutton)

