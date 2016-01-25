FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Head of Latvia's banking watchdog quits as criticism grows over graft
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 25, 2016 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

Head of Latvia's banking watchdog quits as criticism grows over graft

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RIGA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The head of Latvia’s banking watchdog resigned on Monday in the face of growing criticism from politicians that the regulator was doing too little to tackle corruption and money laundering in the banking system.

Kristaps Zakulis had come under increasing pressure after stalled efforts to fight graft were cited as the final obstacles for Latvia make an agreement on joining the Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) this year.

“I think that my resignation will reduce the shadow of suspicion, rumours and doubt over the Financial and Capital Market Commission,” Zakulis said in a statement.

A report by the Working Group on Bribery at the OECD in October last year expressed concerns about the risk that proceeds of foreign bribery were laundered through Latvian banks by non-resident clients.

The OECD report said that of 20 banks in Latvia, 14 specialised in non-resident banking and their deposits amounted to 40 percent of in the Baltic country’s gross domestic product.

The Latvian parliament will have to approve Zakuli’s resignation in a vote. (Reporting by Gederts Gelzis; Editing by Niklas Pollard and Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.