Head of Latvia's banking watchdog quits as criticism grows over graft

RIGA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The head of Latvia’s banking watchdog resigned on Monday in the face of growing criticism from politicians that the regulator was doing too little to tackle corruption and money laundering in the banking system.

Kristaps Zakulis had come under increasing pressure after stalled efforts to fight graft were cited as the final obstacles for Latvia make an agreement on joining the Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) this year.

“I think that my resignation will reduce the shadow of suspicion, rumours and doubt over the Financial and Capital Market Commission,” Zakulis said in a statement.

A report by the Working Group on Bribery at the OECD in October last year expressed concerns about the risk that proceeds of foreign bribery were laundered through Latvian banks by non-resident clients.

The OECD report said that of 20 banks in Latvia, 14 specialised in non-resident banking and their deposits amounted to 40 percent of in the Baltic country’s gross domestic product.

The Latvian parliament will have to approve Zakuli’s resignation in a vote. (Reporting by Gederts Gelzis; Editing by Niklas Pollard and Louise Ireland)