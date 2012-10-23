FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Latvia denies report of midsize bank in crisis
#Financials
October 23, 2012 / 9:01 PM / 5 years ago

Latvia denies report of midsize bank in crisis

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RIGA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Latvia sought to reassure depositors on Tuesday that its eighth largest bank was solvent following a local media report that suggested the bank was in crisis.

The Baltic state’s bank regulator, FKTK, said a series of measures had been implemented to strengthen capital at Norvik Banka.

“Steps have already been taken to attract a strategic investor for Norvik Banka, which will secure the bank’s sustainable development,” Kristaps Zakulis, the head regulator, said in a statement responding to the media report.

The regulator said more than five million euros had been invested by a Hungarian real estate company, TriGranit Development Corporation, which also owns Hungary’s Granit Bank.

Latvia has been hit by a series of bank crises in recent years. In late 2008, Parex Bank sought a government bailout after a run on deposits during the global financial crisis.

In late 2011, Latvijas Krajbanka went into insolvency after more than 100 million lats ($186 million) were found to be missing from the bank’s balance sheets. (Reporting By Aleks Tapinsh; Editing by Rosalind Russell)

