Latvia sets final guidance on 7-yr USD bond
December 5, 2012 / 2:46 PM / 5 years ago

Latvia sets final guidance on 7-yr USD bond

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 5 (IFR) - The Republic of Latvia, rated Baa3/BBB/BBB, has set the final spread on its upcoming seven-year benchmark 144a/Reg S note at 187.5bp over US Treasuries, according to a source.

Price guidance for the issue was initially set at 212.5bp-225bp over Treasuries and later revised to 200bp area, plus or minus 12.5bp.

Books are subject for the issue, which is expected to price today.

Barclays, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the lead managers on the transaction.

Reporting By Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
