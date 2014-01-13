FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Latvia plans 7-year euro-denominated bond issue
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 13, 2014 / 10:51 AM / 4 years ago

Latvia plans 7-year euro-denominated bond issue

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 13 (IFR) - Latvia is looking to issue a new seven-year international bond denominated in euros in the near future, according to one of the lead managers.

The sovereign, rated Baa2/BBB+/BBB+, confirmed on Monday that it has hired Citigroup, JP Morgan and Societe General to lead the sale.

A source close to the deal told IFR that the transaction is likely to be priced on Tuesday.

Latvia’s State Treasury said in December that it might borrow up to EUR2bn on the international markets in 2014.

The deal would follow the country’s adoption of the euro on January 1.

Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.