Latvia sets initial price thoughts on 7-yr euro benchmark bond

LONDON, Jan 14 (IFR) - The Republic of Latvia has set initial price thoughts of 140bp area over mid-swaps on its upcoming issue of a seven-year bond, according to one of the lead managers.

The sovereign, rated Baa2/BBB+/BBB+, has indicated that the deal will be of benchmark size.

Citigroup, JP Morgan and Societe Generale are the lead managers on the offering, which is being sold under the 144A/Reg S format and is expected to price later on Tuesday.

The deal follows the country’s adoption of the euro on January 1. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)