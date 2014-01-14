FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Latvia launches EUR1bn seven-year bond
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 14, 2014 / 1:36 PM / 4 years ago

Latvia launches EUR1bn seven-year bond

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 14 (IFR) - The Republic of Latvia is set to raise EUR1bn through its upcoming issue of a seven-year bond, according to a lead manager.

The sovereign, rated Baa2/BBB+/BBB+, has launched the deal at the final spread of 120bp over mid-swaps, at the tight end of final guidance of 125bp (plus or minus 5bp) and tight to initial price thoughts of 140bp area.

Order books for the issue reached around EUR4.5bn before launch.

Citigroup, JP Morgan and Societe Generale are the lead managers on the offering, which is being sold under the 144A/Reg S format and is expected to price later on Tuesday.

Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.