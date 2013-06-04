FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Latvia announces investor roadshow as eurozone membership looms
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 4, 2013 / 1:56 PM / in 4 years

Latvia announces investor roadshow as eurozone membership looms

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 4 (IFR) - The Republic of Latvia will meet investors next week to discuss capital markets funding opportunities for the year ahead, as it stands on the brink of being accepted for eurozone membership.

The country, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB, has hired Citi, JP Morgan and SG CIB to arrange a series of meetings in London, Frankfurt, Paris and Vienna starting on June 10.

These will provide Latvia an opportunity to give an update on the economy, including economic and fiscal outlooks, and to explore capital markets issuance opportunities in 2013, a lead bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

The European Commission will give Latvia on Wednesday the go-ahead to become the 18th member of the eurozone from the start of next year, European Union officials said on Monday.

Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Andrew Perrin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.