UPDATE 1-Latvia meets investors as euro membership approaches

(Adds background, Fitch statement and Latvia’s funding plans)

By John Geddie and Davide Scigliuzzo

LONDON, June 4 (IFR) - The Republic of Latvia will meet investors next week to discuss capital markets funding opportunities for this year, as the country stands on the brink of eurozone membership.

The sovereign, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB, will brief investors on its economic progress but is not expected to come to market immediately, according to a banker familiar with the plans.

Fitch Ratings said on Friday that a July 9 final decision by EU finance ministers on whether to invite Latvia to join the eurozone would trigger a review of the sovereign’s rating.

All three main rating agencies have Latvia on a positive outlook.

While Latvia successfully raised USD2.25bn in the dollar market last year, it has shunned the euro market since 2008, when it issued a EUR400m 10-year bond at a coupon of 5.5%.

It has hired Citigroup, JP Morgan and Societe Generale to arrange the investor meetings, which will be held in London, Frankfurt, Paris and Vienna beginning on June 10.

“Latvia’s credit story has been very positive over the past three years,” said the banker. “They want to have the opportunity to renew a dialogue with European investors.”

The meetings will allow Latvia to explore capital markets issuance opportunities this year, according to a statement issued by the leads on Tuesday.

The European Commission on Wednesday will give Latvia the go-ahead to become the 18th member of the eurozone from the start of next year, EU officials said on Monday.

Latvia, whose government debt is among the lowest in the EU, plans to approach the capital markets on a regular basis, and is aiming to borrow USD1.8bn this year in conjunction with regular domestic debt securities auctions that include both short- and long-term instruments.

It will issue a further USD1.75bn in international markets in 2014, and USD1bn in 2015, according to an investor presentation published in February.

Taking advantage of a considerable rally in its sovereign bond yield last year, Latvia was able to raise USD1.25bn in December through a seven-year bond priced at a record-low coupon of 2.75%.

The transaction allowed the country to repay its entire outstanding obligations to the International Monetary Fund (amounting to USD714m) ahead of the 2015 due date. (Reporting by John Geddie and Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Andrew Perrin and Alex Chambers)