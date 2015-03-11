Latvia picks banks for new euro bond - sources

LONDON, March 11 (IFR) - The Republic of Latvia has picked three banks including HSBC and Natixis for a new euro-denominated bond, according to sources away from the deal.

Both banks declined to comment, as did an official in the Latvian treasury.

Latvia’s longest outstanding euro-denominated bond is a 1bn 2024 note that is trading at a yield of 0.602%, according to Tradeweb.

Latvia, which is a member of the eurozone, is rated Baa1 by Moody’s and A- by both Standard & Poor’s and Fitch.