LONDON, May 9 (IFR) - The Republic of Latvia has hired HSBC, JP Morgan, Natixis and Swedbank as joint lead managers to arrange a global investor call on Monday, May 9 at 1.30pm, according to a lead.

A potential long-dated euro-denominated benchmark Reg S transaction may follow.

Latvia is rated A3/A-/A-. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)