Feb 8 (IFR) - The Republic of Latvia has mandated Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale to lead manage a tap of its outstanding euro-denominated 0.375% notes due October 2026, according to a lead.

In addition, the issuer will explore the possibility of a 30-year tranche, subject to investor feedback.

The issue is expected to be launched in the near future.

Latvia is rated A3/A-/A- (all stable). (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)