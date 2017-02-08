Fitch Affirms 2 La Francaise Global AM Funds; Withdraws Ratings
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, February 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed La Francaise Patrimoine Flexible and La Francaise Allocation's Fund Quality Ratings at "Strong". Fitch has subsequently withdrawn the ratings. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating affirmation reflects the stable quality of the funds' investment processes and resources, taking into consideration changes made during 2016, and La Francaise Global Asset Management as investment manager. Bo