BRIEF-Third Point takes share stake in Rice Energy, Broadcom, Southwestern Energy
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing
Feb 9 (IFR) - The Republic of Latvia has started marketing an tap of its €650m 0.375% notes due 2026 and a new 30-year euro-denominated bond, according to a lead.
The sovereign has released initial price thoughts for the tap at low 40s over mid-swaps. The 30-year is being marketed at 100-105bp over.
The bonds are eligible for the ECB's PSPP.
Leads are taking indications of interest and the deal is expected to be today's business. The Reg S trade is via Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale.
Latvia is rated A3/A-/A-. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)
LIMA, Feb 10 Peru's central bank said Friday that it expects inflation to ease into its 1 percent to 3 percent target range in the second half of 2017 instead of mid-2017 as previously forecast as unusual weather squeezes food prices.
* Fertitta Entertainment, Inc reports 10.0 percent passive stake in Landcadia Holdings Inc as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kBwsug Further company coverage: