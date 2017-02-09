Feb 9 (IFR) - The Republic of Latvia has started marketing an tap of its €650m 0.375% notes due 2026 and a new 30-year euro-denominated bond, according to a lead.

The sovereign has released initial price thoughts for the tap at low 40s over mid-swaps. The 30-year is being marketed at 100-105bp over.

The bonds are eligible for the ECB's PSPP.

Leads are taking indications of interest and the deal is expected to be today's business. The Reg S trade is via Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale.

Latvia is rated A3/A-/A-. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)