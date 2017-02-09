BRIEF-Third Point takes share stake in Rice Energy, Broadcom, Southwestern Energy
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing
LONDON, Feb 9 (IFR) - The Republic of Latvia has revised pricing on a dual-tranche euro offering, according to a lead.
The sovereign, rated A3/A-/A-, has announced guidance of 40bp area over mid-swaps on a tap of its €650m 0.375% 2026 bonds. That compares with an initial level of low 40s.
It has also announced guidance of 100bp area over mid-swaps for a new 30-year bond, which will be sized at €500m. That compares with an initial level of 100-105bp over.
The bonds are eligible for the ECB's PSPP.
Indications of interest are in excess of €450m on the tap and in excess of €800m on the February 2047 notes.
The Reg S trade is via Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)
LIMA, Feb 10 Peru's central bank said Friday that it expects inflation to ease into its 1 percent to 3 percent target range in the second half of 2017 instead of mid-2017 as previously forecast as unusual weather squeezes food prices.
* Fertitta Entertainment, Inc reports 10.0 percent passive stake in Landcadia Holdings Inc as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kBwsug Further company coverage: