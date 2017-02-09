Feb 9 (IFR) - The Republic of Latvia has launched a dual-tranche euro offering, according to a lead.

The sovereign, rated A3/A-/A-, launched a €150m add-on of its €650m 0.375% 2026 bonds at 38bp over mid-swaps. That compares with an initial level of low 40s, and guidance at 40bp area.

It has also launched a new €500m 30-year bond at 98bp over mid-swaps. That compares with an initial level of 100-105bp over, and guidance at 100bp area.

The bonds are eligible for the ECB's PSPP.

Books were in excess of €450m on the tap and in excess of €850m on the February 2047 notes.

The Reg S trade is via Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale.