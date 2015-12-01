FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Latvia to hold global investor call ahead of euro bond
December 1, 2015 / 10:02 AM / 2 years ago

Latvia to hold global investor call ahead of euro bond

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 1 (IFR) - The Republic of Latvia is due to hold a global investor call on December 2 at 1pm London time for a potential euro-denominated bond, according to a lead.

A bond will be placed subject to market conditions and the results of a tender offer that Latvia is undertaking on its US dollar-denominated 2020 and 2021 bonds.

Barclays, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are arranging the call for the Reg S deal.

Latvia is rated A3 by Moody’s and A- by Standard & Poor’s and Fitch.

Reporting by Michael Turner, editing by Julian Baker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
