LONDON, Dec 8 (IFR) - The Republic of Latvia has opened books on a euro-denominated benchmark-sized bond due December 2020 at low-mid 30s over mid-swaps, according to a lead.

The deal is today’s business. Barclays, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are the lead managers. Latvia is rated A3 by Moody’s and A- by Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)