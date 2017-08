LONDON, Sept 30 (IFR) - Latvia has launched a 650m 10-year bond at 19bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.

The size is bigger than the 500m expected, after the order book hit more than 1.6bn

The sovereign started taking indications of interest at mid 20s over mid-swaps.

The Reg S deal is expected to be today's business.

Barclays, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are the leads.

Latvia is rated A3/A-/A-. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)