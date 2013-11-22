FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rescue services say 12 dead after Latvia supermarket roof collapse
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 22, 2013 / 4:51 AM / 4 years ago

Rescue services say 12 dead after Latvia supermarket roof collapse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Rescue services said on Friday that 12 people had died after the roof of a supermarket collapsed in the capital, Riga, the previous day.

“Up to 6 a.m. (local time) 12 people have been found dead, three of them were state fire and rescue service officials,” Latvian rescue services spokeswoman Viktorija Sembele said.

“Overall eight firefighters have been injured,” Sembele said.

The roof of the building collapsed around 6 p.m. on Thursday. Firefighters who responded were caught in another collapse. (Reporting by Aija Braslina; Editing by Eric Beech)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.