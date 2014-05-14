FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

Latvia says may lower growth forecast on Ukraine fallout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 14 (Reuters) - Latvia may lower its forecast for Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth this year because of the impact from the Ukraine crisis, Finance Minister Andris Vilks said on Wednesday.

“We may lower our (growth) forecast a bit, we are very cautious,” he told a panel at the EBRD’s annual meeting in the Polish capital. He later told reporters he was sure 2014 GDP growth would not dip below 3 percent.

In April, the Latvian finance ministry lowered its forecast for 2014 GDP growth to 4.0 percent, from the previous 4.3 percent, citing uncertainty stemming from the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. (Reporting by Karolina Slowikowska; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)

