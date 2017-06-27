RIGA, June 27 Latvia's banking watchdog said on
Tuesday it had fined three local banks 641,000 euros ($722,500)
in total for allowing clients to breach European Union and
United Nations sanctions imposed on North Korea.
Between 2009 and 2015, a number of customers of Baltikums
Bank, Privatbank and Regionala Investiciju Banka used offshore
companies in Panama, Belize, Great Britain to transfer payments
to North Korea, bypassing international sanctions, the regulator
said.
"A situation where banks are being used or indirectly end up
in chains of actors evading sanctions is unacceptable," said
Peteris Putnins, head of Latvian Banking watchdog told
reporters.
The banks were fined for breaching rules on preventing money
laundering and terrorism financing.
Putnins said the internal control systems at the banks,
which mainly serve non-resident clients, had been lax.
Both Baltikums Bank and Privatbank said they would improve
their internal control systems.
Regionala Investiciju Banka said in an emailed comment to
Reuters that the bank has already been working to upgrade its
anti-money laundering measures in recent years, including
reviewing its client base.
The fines are a result of information from an ongoing
investigation carried out by the Federal Bureau of Investigation
in the United States.
North Korea is a pariah state and its nuclear weapons
programme has drawn sanctions from the United Nations, the
United States, the European Union, South Korea and Japan.
($1 = 0.8868 euros)
