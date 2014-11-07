FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Latvian Foreign Minister tweets:"I am gay. Good luck all of you."
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 7, 2014 / 1:11 PM / 3 years ago

Latvian Foreign Minister tweets:"I am gay. Good luck all of you."

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

RIGA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Latvia’s Foreign Minister, flying in the face of conservative sentiment in his small Baltic state, declared in a tweet “I proudly announce I am gay... Good luck all of you” and said he would campaign for legal status for same-sex relationships.

Edgars Rinkevics, using the hashtag “#proudtobegay”, was the first government official to come out in Latvia where the issue of gay rights and homosexuality is often frowned upon. By contrast, fellow ex-Soviet state Estonia recently adopted a Cohabitation Act recognising civil unions regardless of gender.

Rinkevics is in a strong position as one of Latvia’s most popular politicians. He has sharply criticised Moscow over its handling of a rebellion in the Russian-speaking east of Ukraine, another ex-Soviet state. That echoes widespread fears Moscow may put pressure on Latvia over its 26 percent Russian minority.

Opinion leaders, some politicians and journalists expressed support for the minister’s step. “Respect” and “courageous” were the most common words in tweeted comments.

Politicians from neighbouring Lithuania and Estonia also praised him. “Edgars, my friend, admire your courage and sincerity!,” Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius tweeted on Friday.

Estonian President Toomas Hendrik Ilves wrote on the social networking site that Rinkevics was “a very brave man and a very good foreign minister”.

Rinkevics said in a tweet he would fight to create a legal framework for “all kind of partnerships” in Latvia.

His spokeswoman confirmed the authenticity of the minister’s tweets.

Even his well-known opponent on social networks, leader of the pro-Russian party Concord Nils Ushakovs, said he welcomed his announcement and wished him luck in work and private life.

The Latvian parliament’s speaker Inara Murniece of the party National Alliance, which defends conservative values, said on television it was the minister’s private initiative to create a legal framework for partnerships which was not included in the new government’s declaration.

She did not, however, exclude that parliament may look at this issue if there were majority support. (Reporting by Aija Krutaine, editing by Daniel Dickson and Ralph Boulton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.