State aid for Latvian banks and airline did not breach rules, says EU

RIGA, July 9 (Reuters) - The European Commission has found that support provided by Latvia to two state-owned banks and a national airline was in line with European Union rules on state aid, boosting government hopes of wooing potential buyers and investors.

Parex banka received state guarantees and liquidity support after the 2008/09 financial crisis and was split into a good bank named Citadele banka and a bad bank called Parex - later renamed Reverta. The restructuring of the bank and support provided by the state was approved by the EU.

In April, however, EU regulators opened an investigation into whether additional aid granted to both banks complied with the bloc’s rules.

“Based on the additional information provided by Latvia, the commission concluded, in particular, that the measures were necessary to preserve the stability of the Latvian banking system and for an orderly resolution of Reverta,” the commission said in a statement on Wednesday.

It also said that a number of support measures granted by Latvia to national air carrier airBaltic in 2011 and 2012 were in line with EU state aid regulations.

“The commission concluded that these measures were carried out on market terms, they procured no undue economic advantage to airBaltic and therefore do not involve any state aid within the meaning of EU rules,” it said, closing an investigation that started in November 2012.

According to the bank restructuring plan, Latvia must sell Citadele by the end of this year. Latvia has hired Societe Generale to carry out the sale. So far, only non-binding offers have been received from potential buyers.

Latvia is also looking for an investor for airBaltic and Prime Minister Laimdota Straujuma said that closure of the various investigations was key to attracting potential buyers and investors. (Reporting by Aija Krutaine, via Stockholm newsroom; Editing by David Goodman)