S&P upgrades Latvia sovereign credit rating to BBB-plus
June 10, 2013 / 2:10 PM / 4 years ago

S&P upgrades Latvia sovereign credit rating to BBB-plus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s on Monday raised its sovereign credit rating on Latvia to BBB-plus from BBB citing the expected adoption of the euro as its official currency in January 2014.

“We anticipate that becoming a member of the monetary union would reduce Latvia’s foreign exchange risks and improve its monetary flexibility,” S&P said in a statement.

The outlook on the credit is stable, S&P said.

Moody’s Investors Service rates Latvia one notch lower at Baa2 with a positive outlook. Fitch Ratings is also one notch lower at BBB with a positive outlook.

S&P cites a positive assessment in the European Commission’s latest convergence report, which said Latvia “fulfills the conditions for membership of the eurozone (European Economic and Monetary Union.”

