March 22, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

Latvijas Gaze shareholders approve company split

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RIGA, March 22 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Latvian gas utility Latvijas Gaze on Tuesday approved a decision to split the company in two, in line with a European Union directive requiring the separation of energy supply and generation from transmission networks.

Latvia is the last of the three Baltic states to implement the ‘unbundling’. Parliament decided in February that Latvijas Gaze, 34 percent owned by Russia’s Gazprom, should be split by the end of 2017 to open the gas market for competition.

The plan approved by parliament called for setting up a separate company to take over the gas transmission and storage business of Latvijas Gaze from April next year.

Latvijas Gaze said the decision to split was adopted by a majority of shareholders.

Other shareholders are the Marguerite Fund, the EU’s infrastructure investment fund, with 28 percent, Germany’s Uniper Ruhrgas with 18 percent, and Latvian gas trader Itera Latvia with 16 percent.

A spokesman for the utility said about half of all assets will be placed in the new transmission and storage company. The gas-producing shareholders are expected to divest their stakes in the new entity at a later stage.

Latvijas Gaze, which imports and sells pipeline gas from Russia and provides the region’s only underground gas storage, reported net profit for 2015 of 30.5 million euros compared with 30.1 million euros a year earlier. (Reporting by Gederts Gelzis; Writing by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

