LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Laura Ashley Holdings PLC : * -h1 total group sales up 7.5% to £145.4M (2011: £135.3M) * -h1 profit before taxation (excluding exceptional items) up 13.7% to £8.3M

* Interim dividend maintained at 1.00 pence per share * Uk like-for-like sales growth of 4.2% for the 32 weeks to 8 September 2012 * Total uk retail sales up 6.1% to £127.5M (2011: £120.1M)